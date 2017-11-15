Wednesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Wednesday, November 15, underwritten by Sopris Liquor and Wine, at the corner of 133 and Main in Carbondale. Sopris Liquor and Wine carries local and imported spirits, beer, and wine. For today's events, like the first ever Roaring Fork Drawing Club meet-up at Batch, follow the headline...

Basalt Library hosts Kid Creators at 3.

Teen Book-to-Film Book Club discusses Murder on the Orient Express at Pitkin Library at 3.

Pitkin County hosts the Castle Creek Trail Project Open House at Aspen City Council Chambers at 4:30.

Pete McBride presents on Travel Photography at Aspen Art Museum at 5.

Carbondale Chamber Business After Hours meets at Thunder River Theatre Company at 5:30.

Limelight Hotels in Aspen hosts a Roaring Fork Climate Action dialogue at 6.

GlenX teaches starting and growing a business with debt at 6.

Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at Batch at 6:15.

Marble Distilling hosts trivia night at 7.

Bingo at Beer Works benefits Colorado Animal Rescue at 7.

Rifle City Council meets at 7.

Baby Driver screens at Belly Up Aspen at 7:30.

Lucky shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

And it’s LGBTQ Night at K Seas Wing House in Glenwood at 8.

Looking ahead…

KDNK’s Monthly DJ training is tomorrow at 5:15, to RSVP email Luke@kdnk.org.

Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry shows at the Crystal Theatre tomorrow at 7:30.

And Carbondale Arts Deck the Walls Holiday Show begins Friday at The Launchpad at 6.

