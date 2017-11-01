Wednesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Wednesday, November 1, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like Seth Glier performing at Steve's Guitars, follow the headline.

Day of the Dead altars are on display at The Launchpad until November 10.

Pitkin County Library and Anderson Ranch offer after-school activities at 2:30.

Basalt Library hosts Kid Creators at 3.

First Wednesday Book Club meets at Basalt Library, and Rifle Library hosts Wig Out Wednesdays at 4.

Pocahontas screens at Basalt Library at 5.

Pitkin County Library hosts Books and Brews, reviewing In Cold Blood, at 5:30.

Midvalley Green Drinks meets at RA Nelson Office in Carbondale at 5:30.

Mindful Life at the 3rd Street Center hosts meditation and discussion at 6.

New Castle Library teaches memory retention at 6.

Rifle City Council meets at 7.

Ascendigo plays BINGO at Beer Works at 7.

Victoria & Abdul shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

Aspen Film screens A Ghost Story at the Isis Theatre at 7:30.

And, Seth Glier performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8:30.

Looking ahead…

High Country Sinfonia plays a benefit concert for the Carbondale Rotary Club at the Carbondale Firehouse Thursday at 7.

Carbondale Arts hosts the annual Day of the Dead Celebration Friday throughout town.

UpRoot Colorado gleans at Eagle Springs Organic Farm in Silt on Saturday Nov 4 and Sunday Nov 5 at 1.

