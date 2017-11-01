Wednesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Wednesday, November 1, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like Seth Glier performing at Steve's Guitars, follow the headline.

  • Day of the Dead altars are on display at The Launchpad until November 10.

  • Pitkin County Library and Anderson Ranch offer after-school activities at 2:30.

  • Basalt Library hosts Kid Creators at 3.

  • First Wednesday Book Club meets at Basalt Library, and Rifle Library hosts Wig Out Wednesdays at 4.

  • Pocahontas screens at Basalt Library at 5.

  • Pitkin County Library hosts Books and Brews, reviewing In Cold Blood, at 5:30.

  • Midvalley Green Drinks meets at RA Nelson Office in Carbondale at 5:30.

  • Mindful Life at the 3rd Street Center hosts meditation and discussion at 6.

  • New Castle Library teaches memory retention at 6.

  • Rifle City Council meets at 7.

  • Ascendigo plays BINGO at Beer Works at 7.

  • Victoria & Abdul shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

  • Aspen Film screens A Ghost Story at the Isis Theatre at 7:30.

  • And, Seth Glier performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8:30.

Looking ahead…

  • High Country Sinfonia plays a benefit concert for the Carbondale Rotary Club at the Carbondale Firehouse Thursday at 7.

  • Carbondale Arts hosts the annual Day of the Dead Celebration Friday throughout town.

  • UpRoot Colorado gleans at Eagle Springs Organic Farm in Silt on Saturday Nov 4 and Sunday Nov 5 at 1.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!

Credit Seth Glier

 

