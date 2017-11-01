Wednesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Wednesday, November 1, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like Seth Glier performing at Steve's Guitars, follow the headline.
-
Day of the Dead altars are on display at The Launchpad until November 10.
-
Pitkin County Library and Anderson Ranch offer after-school activities at 2:30.
-
Basalt Library hosts Kid Creators at 3.
-
First Wednesday Book Club meets at Basalt Library, and Rifle Library hosts Wig Out Wednesdays at 4.
-
Pocahontas screens at Basalt Library at 5.
-
Pitkin County Library hosts Books and Brews, reviewing In Cold Blood, at 5:30.
-
Midvalley Green Drinks meets at RA Nelson Office in Carbondale at 5:30.
-
Mindful Life at the 3rd Street Center hosts meditation and discussion at 6.
-
New Castle Library teaches memory retention at 6.
-
Rifle City Council meets at 7.
-
Ascendigo plays BINGO at Beer Works at 7.
-
Victoria & Abdul shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.
-
Aspen Film screens A Ghost Story at the Isis Theatre at 7:30.
-
And, Seth Glier performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8:30.
Looking ahead…
-
High Country Sinfonia plays a benefit concert for the Carbondale Rotary Club at the Carbondale Firehouse Thursday at 7.
-
Carbondale Arts hosts the annual Day of the Dead Celebration Friday throughout town.
-
UpRoot Colorado gleans at Eagle Springs Organic Farm in Silt on Saturday Nov 4 and Sunday Nov 5 at 1.
You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!