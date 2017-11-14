Tuesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Tuesday, November 14, underwritten by Sopris Liquor and Wine, at the corner of 133 and Main in Carbondale. Sopris Liquor and Wine carries local and imported spirits, beer, and wine. For today's events, like a volunteer orientation party for Carbondale's Dandelion Market, follow the headline...

Basalt Library hosts a turkey hunt for 1st to 4th graders at 4.

Glenwood Library presents Dare to Explore with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers at 4.

Lego Club meets at Pitkin Library at 4.

Austen-Tatious, the enduring nature of Jane Austen, is celebrated at Pitkin Library at 5.

Ann Korologos Gallery presents Danielle Howard on maximizing financial success at 5, benefiting Youth Entity.

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra plays at the Third Street Center at 5:30.

Carbondale’s Dandelion Market hosts a volunteer orientation party at the Rhumba Girl house at 5:30.

Visiting artist Dashiell Manley lectures at Anderson Ranch Arts Center at 5:30.

Compassionate Friends of the Roaring Fork Valley, a grief group for parents, meets at The Orchard in Carbondale at 6:30.

2-Steppers dance at the Third Street Center at 7.

Carbondale Trustees meet at 7.

Basalt Town Council meets at 7.

Lucky shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

And Earphorik plays Belly Up Aspen at 10.

Looking ahead…

Roaring Fork Leadership reports at Carbondale Rotary’s firehouse meeting tomorrow at 7am.

KDNK’s Monthly DJ training is on Thursday at 5:15, to RSVP email Luke at K D N K dot org.

Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry shows at the Crystal Theatre on Thursday at 7:30.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!