Tuesday Community Calendar

Here's your community calendar for Tuesday, October 31. For today's events, like Elk Range Blue Grass Band at Stubbies in Basalt, follow the headline.
Aspen Fire Department hosts the BOO! Bash at 3.
Lego Club meets at Pitkin Library at 4.
Marble Distilling hosts Halloween Tricks and Treats from 5 to 9.
Silt Historical Park offers trick or treating at 6.
Rifle City Council meets at 7.
Let’s Just Dance celebrates Halloween at Carbondale’s 3rd Street Center at 7.
Heather’s in Basalt throws a Halloween Party at 7.
The Spazmatics play Halloween at Belly Up Aspen at 9.
And Elk Range Blue Grass plays Stubbies in Basalt at 9.
Looking ahead…
High Country Sinfonia plays a benefit concert for the Carbondale Rotary Club at the Carbondale Firehouse on Thursday at 7.
And Carbondale Arts hosts the annual Day of the Dead Celebration on Friday throughout town.
You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org.