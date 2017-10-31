Tuesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Tuesday, October 31, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like Elk Range Blue Grass Band at Stubbies in Basalt, follow the headline.

  • Aspen Fire Department hosts the BOO! Bash at 3.

  • Lego Club meets at Pitkin Library at 4.

  • Marble Distilling hosts Halloween Tricks and Treats from 5 to 9.

  • Silt Historical Park offers trick or treating at 6.

  • Rifle City Council meets at 7.

  • Let’s Just Dance celebrates Halloween at Carbondale’s 3rd Street Center at 7.

  • Heather’s in Basalt throws a Halloween Party at 7.

  • The Spazmatics play Halloween at Belly Up Aspen at 9.

  • And Elk Range Blue Grass plays Stubbies in Basalt at 9.

Looking ahead…

  • High Country Sinfonia plays a benefit concert for the Carbondale Rotary Club at the Carbondale Firehouse on Thursday at 7.

  • And Carbondale Arts hosts the annual Day of the Dead Celebration on Friday throughout town.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!

Credit Elk Range Blue Grass

