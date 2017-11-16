Thursday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Friday, November 17, underwritten by Sopris Liquor and Wine, at the corner of 133 and Main in Carbondale. Sopris Liquor and Wine carries local and imported spirits, beer, and wine. For today's events, like Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry showing at the Crystal Theatre, follow the headline.

Basalt Library presents D-I-Y Stationery Sets for grades 5 to 12 at 3:30.

Alpine Legal Services in Glenwood Springs offers a do-it-yourself divorce clinic at 5.

Eagle Crest Nursery hosts Basalt Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at 5.

KDNK’s Monthly DJ training is at 5:15. Email luke@kdnk.org.

Spanish Film Family Night at Pitkin Library screens Beauty and the Beast, with English subtitles, at 5:30.

Rifle Library hosts What the Health, a presentation about eating well, at 6.

Glenwood Springs City Council meets at 6.

Carbondale Arts invites its members to a Holiday Show preview at 6.

3 Hat Trio plays Paonia’s Paradise Theatre at 7.

Haden Gregg and Dana Underwood play Heather’s at 7.

Glenwood Springs High School presents Croon: Baritone and Ensemble at 7.

White House Pizza hosts spirits and spirituality at 7.

Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry screens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 as a benefit for LiftUp.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Kitchen Dwellers play bluegrass at Belly Up Aspen at 10.

Looking ahead…

Carbondale Arts Deck the Walls Holiday Show begins with a public reception tomorrow at The Launchpad at 6.

On Saturday, Roaring Fork Insight hosts Holiday Unhooking, a workshop on Family as Practice, at Aspen Chapel from 9 to 1.

And Bernie leads Dances of Universal Peace at the Third Street Center Saturday at 4.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!