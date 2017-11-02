Thursday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Thursday, November 2, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like High Country Sinfonia performing at the Carbondale Firehouse, follow the headline.

  • Aspen Art Museum presents Story Art at Glenwood Springs Library at 4.

  • Garfield County Oil & Gas Energy Advisory Board meets at the Rifle Administration Building at 6.

  • Father Unknown shows at the Temporary at Willits at 6:30 to benefit CASA of the Ninth.

  • High Country Sinfonia plays a benefit concert for the Carbondale Rotary Club, performing Vivaldi, Boccherini, Mozart and Holst at the Carbondale Firehouse at 7.

  • Valle Musico plays at Heather’s at 7.

  • Victoria & Abdul shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

  • The Way Down Wanderers perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8:30.

  • And The Stone Foxes play Belly Up Aspen at 10.

Looking ahead…

  • Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood hosts the 10,000 Villages Fair Trade Craft Fair Friday through Sunday.

  • Mind Springs Health offers a trauma training workshop at Glenwood Springs Community Center tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.

  • Carbondale Arts First Friday Day of the Dead Celebration begins at the Third Street Center at 5, with a procession to Thunder River Theatre Company at 6:15 for a Folklorico performance. El Colectivo presents a puppet show at The Launchpad at 7 and 7:45.

  • UpRoot Colorado gleans Eagle Springs Organic Farm in Silt on Saturday Nov 4 and Sunday Nov 5 at 1pm.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!

 

 

