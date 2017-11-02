Thursday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Thursday, November 2, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like High Country Sinfonia performing at the Carbondale Firehouse, follow the headline.

Aspen Art Museum presents Story Art at Glenwood Springs Library at 4.

Garfield County Oil & Gas Energy Advisory Board meets at the Rifle Administration Building at 6.

Father Unknown shows at the Temporary at Willits at 6:30 to benefit CASA of the Ninth.

High Country Sinfonia plays a benefit concert for the Carbondale Rotary Club, performing Vivaldi, Boccherini, Mozart and Holst at the Carbondale Firehouse at 7.

Valle Musico plays at Heather’s at 7.

Victoria & Abdul shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

The Way Down Wanderers perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8:30.

And The Stone Foxes play Belly Up Aspen at 10.

Looking ahead…

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood hosts the 10,000 Villages Fair Trade Craft Fair Friday through Sunday.

Mind Springs Health offers a trauma training workshop at Glenwood Springs Community Center tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.

Carbondale Arts First Friday Day of the Dead Celebration begins at the Third Street Center at 5, with a procession to Thunder River Theatre Company at 6:15 for a Folklorico performance. El Colectivo presents a puppet show at The Launchpad at 7 and 7:45.

UpRoot Colorado gleans Eagle Springs Organic Farm in Silt on Saturday Nov 4 and Sunday Nov 5 at 1pm.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!