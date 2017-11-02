Thursday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Thursday, November 2, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like High Country Sinfonia performing at the Carbondale Firehouse, follow the headline.
-
Aspen Art Museum presents Story Art at Glenwood Springs Library at 4.
-
Garfield County Oil & Gas Energy Advisory Board meets at the Rifle Administration Building at 6.
-
Father Unknown shows at the Temporary at Willits at 6:30 to benefit CASA of the Ninth.
-
High Country Sinfonia plays a benefit concert for the Carbondale Rotary Club, performing Vivaldi, Boccherini, Mozart and Holst at the Carbondale Firehouse at 7.
-
Valle Musico plays at Heather’s at 7.
-
Victoria & Abdul shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.
-
The Way Down Wanderers perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8:30.
-
And The Stone Foxes play Belly Up Aspen at 10.
Looking ahead…
-
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood hosts the 10,000 Villages Fair Trade Craft Fair Friday through Sunday.
-
Mind Springs Health offers a trauma training workshop at Glenwood Springs Community Center tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.
-
Carbondale Arts First Friday Day of the Dead Celebration begins at the Third Street Center at 5, with a procession to Thunder River Theatre Company at 6:15 for a Folklorico performance. El Colectivo presents a puppet show at The Launchpad at 7 and 7:45.
-
UpRoot Colorado gleans Eagle Springs Organic Farm in Silt on Saturday Nov 4 and Sunday Nov 5 at 1pm.
You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!