Saturday Community Calendar

Here's your community calendar for Saturday, November 18. For today's events, like SHEL at the Wheeler Opera House, follow the headline...

The new moon is in Scorpio, together with Venus and Jupiter, offering an ideal occasion for transformation and rebirth.

Bernie leads Dances of Universal Peace at the Third Street Center at 4.

Santa visits the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park for the Winter on the Mountain kick-off party beginning at 5 with music by The Leonard Curry Trio and the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6.

Marble Distilling's 3rd Annual Marble Throwdown is Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30. Bartenders at Phat Thai, Allegria, Batch, Peppino’s, Mi Casita and Carbondale Beer Works compete to create the best Marble Distilling cocktail.

The Let’s Just Dance Harvest Ball is at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 11.

Heather’s features live music at 7.

The Elks Club in Glenwood celebrates the bridge re-opening with Painting the Wind at 7.

Victoria & Abdul shows at the Crystal Theatre at 5 and Loving Vincent shows at 7:30.

Fort Collins-based sister quartet SHEL performs at The Wheeler Opera House at 7:30.

Nina Gabianelli performs Here I Am at The Temporary at Willits at 7.

Frank Walker plays the Belly Up at 10.

Looking ahead…

Gwen Garcelon teaches navigating turbulent times at True Nature tomorrow at 1:30.

Marble Distilling hosts a Bronco Tailgate tomorrow at 2.

And Roadkill Ghost Choir performs at Belly Up Aspen tomorrow at 10.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org.