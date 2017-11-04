Saturday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Saturday, November 4, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like Carbondale's monthly full moon bike ride, follow the headline...

Tonight, the sun in Scorpio reflects on a full moon in Taurus.

UpRoot Colorado gleans Eagle Springs Organic Farm in Silt at 1pm today and tomorrow.

Aspen Dance Connection performs and instructs regency dances at Basalt Library at 3.

Two Rivers Community School hosts a silent auction and soup cook-off fundraiser at 5:30.

Maudie shows at the Crystal Theatre at 5 and Victoria & Abdul shows at 7:30.

Colorado Animal Rescue presents the 3rd Annual Bow Wow Filmfest at the Third Street Center at 6.

The Temporary hosts tacos, salsa, and music with La Razza DJ at 7.

Tom Ressel performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

Aspen Community Theatre presents Monty Python’s Spamalot at 7.

Paonia’s Paradise Theatre hosts a Halloween Masquerade with Kruza Kid at 8:30.

Carbondale’s monthly Full Moonlight Bicycle Ride gathers at Sopris Park at 9.

OOKAY plays the Belly Up at 10.

Looking ahead…

Basalt High School hosts Latino Health Fair, providing blood tests, thyroid and liver health, and other services, on Sunday from 8 to 10:30 am.

Aspen Community Theatre presents Monty Python’s Spamalot tomorrow at 2.

Victoria & Abdul shows at 2:30 at the Crystal Theatre tomorrow and Stronger shows at 5.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!