Saturday Community Calendar

Here's your community calendar for Saturday, October 28. For today's events, like The Smoothest Halloween Party in the Valley, follow the headline.

Thrill the World dances at Carbondale Library at 4.

The Wheeler Opera House presents the Childsplay production Go, Dog. Go! at 5.

Maudie shows at The Crystal Theatre at 5 and Victoria and Abdul shows at 7:30.

Glenwood Springs Rotary Club hosts a Masquerade Ball at the Hotel Colorado at 6.

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue presents Little Shop of Horrors at 6:30.

Sopris Theatre Company presents Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at 6:30.

Roaring Fork Beer Company hosts the Mad Hatter Halloween Bash at Batch at 7.

KDNK hosts the Smoothest Halloween Party in the Valley with The Davenports at The Third Street Center Gym at 6.

The Temporary’s First Annual Dance Your Buns Off Halloween Bash is at 7:30.

Thunder River Theatre Company features a Halloween-themed performance and costume contest with Consensual Improv! at 8.

The Habits perform at The Black Nugget at 9.

Rivers Restaurant hosts a Halloween Extravaganza at 9.