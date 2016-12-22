Sandra Lopez Habla Sobre Derechos para los Inmigrantes

Raleigh Burleigh, interno de noticias para KDNK está hacienda una serie de entrevistas con miembros de la comunidadsobre la discriminación y derechos para los inmigrantes. Habla con Sandra Lopez, representante de CIRC, una coalición para los derechos de inmigrantes en Colorado.

KDNK News intern Raleigh Burleigh is conducting a series of interviews with members of our community concerning discrimination and immigrant rights. In this interview, he is joined by a representative of CIRC, the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. You can hear the interview translated into English here. Special thanks to Rachel Irons for voicing the English translation of Sandra's comments.