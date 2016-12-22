Local Newscast for December 22nd

KDNK's Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.

KDNK News intern Raleigh Burleigh is conducting a series of interviews with members of our community about the experience of immigrants who are concerned about discrimination and the next presidential administration. Today he’s joined by Sandra Lopez, a representative of CIRC, the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.

The potential designation by President Barack Obama of the Bears Ears area of southern Utah -- home to popular rivers, redrock canyons and ancient ruins -- as a National Monument, has all of the southwest abuzz this month. Yesterday, KDNK news director Gavin Dahl spoke to Scott Groene, executive director of Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance to learn more about it.

Workers without citizenship documents are often forced to accept third-party identities "on loan" in order to get a job, according to a new study. Eric Galatas reports.

Last week the Denver Post reported that Bobby Kennedy III received incentives worth $300,000 from Colorado’s Economic Development commission for his new feature film called Freak Power, about Hunter S. Thompson’s unsuccessful run for Sheriff of Pitkin County in 1970. Most of the film will be shot around Aspen but since the Hotel Jerome has changed so much since then, Kennedy’s team is scouting for other locations, according to the Durango Herald. In Durango, the Diamond Belle Saloon, the General Palmer Hotel and the Strater Hotel are being considered, along with the Grand Imperial Hotel in Silverton and the New Sheridan Hotel in Telluride. The relatively low-budget film is expected to begin filming in June with significant economic impacts for the region.