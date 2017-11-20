Monday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Monday, November 20, underwritten by Sopris Liquor and Wine, at the corner of 133 and Main in Carbondale. Sopris Liquor and Wine carries local and imported spirits, beer, and wine. For today's list of events, like a Jane Austen book discussion at Pitkin County Library, follow the headline...

The Eagle County Board of Commissioner meetings for November 20 and 21 have been canceled.

Basalt Library hosts Storytime Tea at 2.

Minecrafters gather at Glenwood Springs Library at 4.

Aspen City Counil meets at 5.

Pitkin County Library hosts Pinot and Persuasion: A Jane Austen Book Discussion at 5:30.

Hone Williams hosts drop-in figure drawing at the Third Street Center at 6:30.

Roaring Fork Insight guides meditation at True Nature at 7.

The Riviera Supper Club in Glenwood features live music at 7.

Loving Vincent shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

And two-steppers dance at The Launchpad at 7:30.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!