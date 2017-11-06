Monday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Monday, November 6, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like Diva Cabaret with Nina Gabianelli at Thunder River Theatre Company, follow the headline...

The historic Grand Avenue Bridge re-opening ceremony is at 4.

Glenwood Library plays Minecraft at 4.

Aspen City Council meets at 5.

Aspen District Theatre screens The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia at 6.

Hone Williams hosts Figure Drawing at the Third Street Center at 6:30.

Roaring Fork Insight guides meditation at True Nature at 7.

Diva Cabaret performs at Thunder River Theatre Company at 7:30.

Two-Steppers dance at The Launchpad at 7:30.

Looking ahead…

Ballots are due tomorrow, there are drop off locations are throughout the Valley, at local government administration buildings.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!