Monday Community Calendar

Here's your community calendar for Monday, October 30

Glenwood Library plays Minecraft at 4.

Basalt Library screens Get Out, a R rated comedy thriller about a man meeting his girlfriend’s parents, at 5. The film is followed by discussion as a part of the new monthly Monday Movies That Matters series at the library.

Belly Up Aspen screens the Denver Broncos v. Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30.

High Country Sinfonia performs chamber music at St. Peter’s church in Basalt at 7.

True Nature hosts insight meditation with Lisa Goddard at 7.

The 1st Annual Sopris Sun Humans v. Vampires game concludes with a final gathering for humans at The Pour House and vampires at Carbondale Beer Works at 7.

And Victoria & Abdul shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

Looking ahead…

Silt Historical Park hosts trick or treating tomorrow at 6.

The Spazmatics play Halloween at Belly Up Aspen tomorrow at 9.

High Country Sinfonia performs a benefit concert for the Carbondale Rotary Club at the Carbondale Firehouse on Thursday at 7.

And Carbondale Arts hosts a grand Day of the Dead Celebration on Friday throughout town.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org.