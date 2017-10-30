Monday Community Calendar

By 2 hours ago

 


Here’s your community calendar for Monday, October 30, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like the final gathering for Vampires v. Humans in Carbondale, follow the headline.

  • Glenwood Library plays Minecraft at 4.

  • Basalt Library screens Get Out, a R rated comedy thriller about a man meeting his girlfriend’s parents, at 5. The film is followed by discussion as a part of the new monthly Monday Movies That Matters series at the library.

  • Belly Up Aspen screens the Denver Broncos v. Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30.

  • High Country Sinfonia performs chamber music at St. Peter’s church in Basalt at 7.

  • True Nature hosts insight meditation with Lisa Goddard at 7.

  • The 1st Annual Sopris Sun Humans v. Vampires game concludes with a final gathering for humans at The Pour House and vampires at Carbondale Beer Works at 7.

  • And Victoria & Abdul shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

Looking ahead…

  • Silt Historical Park hosts trick or treating tomorrow at 6.

  • The Spazmatics play Halloween at Belly Up Aspen tomorrow at 9.

  • High Country Sinfonia performs a benefit concert for the Carbondale Rotary Club at the Carbondale Firehouse on Thursday at 7.

  • And Carbondale Arts hosts a grand Day of the Dead Celebration on Friday throughout town.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!

Tags: 
Community Calendar
October