Friday Community Calendar

Here's your community calendar for Friday, November 17. For today's events, like Loving Vincent opening at the Crystal Theatre, follow the headline.
Basalt Library hosts trivia, games and food at 3:30.
Goodman Unplugged plays classic rock at the Glenwood Caverns at 5.
- Limelight Hotels in Aspen host SHEL at 5.
Carbondale Arts Deck the Walls Holiday Show begins with a public reception at The Launchpad at 6.
The New Space Theatre at CMC’s Spring Valley Campus screens a Colorado Needs Wolves film series, beginning at 6.
Thunder River Theatre Company's Consensual Improv troupe performs at the Temporary at Willits at 7.
Darren F. Ferren performs at Kan-Pai Sushi Bar in Glenwood at 7.
LP Herd plays Heather’s in Basalt at 7.
Loving Vincent opens at The Crystal Theatre at 7:30.
Feeding Giants performs at Marble Distilling at 7:30.
The Leonard Curry Trio plays Rivers Restaurant in Glenwood at 8:30.
White Buffalo plays the Belly Up at 9.
The Logan Brothers play at Carbondale Beer Works at 9.
And, the Davenports perform at the Black Nugget at 10.
Looking ahead…
On Saturday, Roaring Fork Insight hosts Holiday Unhooking, a workshop on Family as Practice, at Aspen Chapel from 9 to 1.
Bernie leads Dances of Universal Peace at the Third Street Center at 4.
The 3rd Annual Marble Distilling Marble Throwdown is Saturday at 4:30.
Let’s Just Dance Harvest Ball is tomorrow at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 11.
And, the Eagle County Board of Commissioner meetings for November 20 and 21 have been canceled.
You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!