Friday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Friday, November 17, underwritten by Sopris Liquor and Wine, at the corner of 133 and Main in Carbondale. Sopris Liquor and Wine carries local and imported spirits, beer, and wine. For today's events, like Loving Vincent opening at the Crystal Theatre, follow the headline.

Basalt Library hosts trivia, games and food at 3:30.

Goodman Unplugged plays classic rock at the Glenwood Caverns at 5.

Limelight Hotels in Aspen host SHEL at 5.

Carbondale Arts Deck the Walls Holiday Show begins with a public reception at The Launchpad at 6.

The New Space Theatre at CMC’s Spring Valley Campus screens a Colorado Needs Wolves film series, beginning at 6.

Thunder River Theatre Company's Consensual Improv troupe performs at the Temporary at Willits at 7.

Darren F. Ferren performs at Kan-Pai Sushi Bar in Glenwood at 7.

LP Herd plays Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

Loving Vincent opens at The Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

Feeding Giants performs at Marble Distilling at 7:30.

The Leonard Curry Trio plays Rivers Restaurant in Glenwood at 8:30.

White Buffalo plays the Belly Up at 9.

The Logan Brothers play at Carbondale Beer Works at 9.