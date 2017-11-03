Friday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Friday, November 3, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like Carbondale's 13th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration, follow the headline.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood hosts the 10,000 Villages Fair Trade Craft Fair through Sunday.

Bridges High School hosts a 20th anniversary and ribbon cutting ceremony from 4 to 7.

Carbondale’s First Friday Day of the Dead Celebration begins at the Third Street Center at 5 and proceeds to Thunder River Theatre Company at 6:15 for two dance performances.

The Launchpad hosts a closing reception for Line of Totality at 6 and presents a puppet show at 7 and 7:45.

Carbondale Clay Center hosts a holiday sale at 6.

The Elk Range Wanderers perform bluegrass at Marble Distilling at 6:30.

Comedian Josh Blue does stand-up at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 7.

Victoria & Abdul shows at The Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

The Temporary at Willits presents Honky Tonkin’ with Casy James Prestwood and the Burning Angels at 8.

DJ Benny spins a live set at Roaring Fork Beer Company 8, with face painting at 5.

Let Them Roar performs a benefit concert for Sandra Lopez, a local immigrant who has taken sanctuary, at Beer Works at 9.

Next 2 the Tracks play the Black Nugget at 9.