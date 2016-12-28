Wednesday's Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Wednesday, December 28th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings.

Red Brick resident artists host a studio sale from 4 to 8 with paintings, ceramics and jewelry.

The Crystal Theatre screens A Man Called Ove at 5 and Manchester By The Sea at 7:30.

Foreign Film Night at Basalt Library features a screening of Instructions Not Included at 5:15.

Wine Wednesday with sommelier Ericka Briscoe is at the St. Regis resort in Aspen at 5:30.

Way of Compassion Dharma Center hosts a Dharma Talk at the Third Street Center at 5:30.

The Aspen Jewish Community Center screens the documentary WishMakers at 6.

Smokin Joe and Zoe play Sage Bar in Snowmass Village at 6.

The Vaudeville Revue holiday show starts at 6 in Glenwood.

The Riviera Supper Club in Glenwood features live holiday music on piano at 6:30.

Suzzanne Paris plays Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

At 7:30, mindfulness facilitator Lisa Goddard leads meditation and yoga at the Launchpad.