Wednesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Wednesday, June 28, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline for today's listings, like Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles kicking off the Glenwood Summer of Music in Two Rivers Park.

  • The Carbondale Library hosts a movie screening for teens at 4.

  • The Aspen Ideas Festival Young Adult Forum begins at 4.

  • The Snowmass Rodeo is at 5.

  • There is a Physics for Kids BBQ at the Aspen Science Center at 5.

  • Foreign Film Night at the Basalt Regional Library features La Gliore de Mon pere, that’s French for My Father's Glory, at 5:15.

  • Wilderness Workshop hosts Wild Feast, with guest speaker Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune, music by Pearl & Wood and a 3-course dinner. For tickets contact 963-3977 or rebecca@wildernessworkshop.org.

  • Glenwood Summer of Music begins at 6:30 with Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles.

  • Josefina Mendez, Mark Johnson and Tim Fox perform at Heather’s at 7.

  • The Crystal Theatre shows Wonder Woman at 7:30.

  • Columbia Jones plays at Justice Snow’s and Damian Smith and Dennis Jung perform at the Red Onion in Aspen at 9.

  • And Mugsy Fay performs at the Black Nugget in Carbondale at 9!

Looking ahead…

  • Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune speaks at the Third Street Center tomorrow at 6.

  • And the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue hosts a talent show tomorrow at 7. Contact 945-9699 if you’ve got something you’d like to show off.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!

 

Credit Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles

