Wednesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Wednesday, June 28, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline for today's listings, like Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles kicking off the Glenwood Summer of Music in Two Rivers Park.

The Carbondale Library hosts a movie screening for teens at 4.

The Aspen Ideas Festival Young Adult Forum begins at 4.

The Snowmass Rodeo is at 5.

There is a Physics for Kids BBQ at the Aspen Science Center at 5.

Foreign Film Night at the Basalt Regional Library features La Gliore de Mon pere, that’s French for My Father's Glory, at 5:15.

Wilderness Workshop hosts Wild Feast, with guest speaker Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune, music by Pearl & Wood and a 3-course dinner. For tickets contact 963-3977 or rebecca@wildernessworkshop.org.

Glenwood Summer of Music begins at 6:30 with Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles.

Josefina Mendez, Mark Johnson and Tim Fox perform at Heather’s at 7.

The Crystal Theatre shows Wonder Woman at 7:30.

Columbia Jones plays at Justice Snow’s and Damian Smith and Dennis Jung perform at the Red Onion in Aspen at 9.

And Mugsy Fay performs at the Black Nugget in Carbondale at 9!

Looking ahead…

Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune speaks at the Third Street Center tomorrow at 6.

And the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue hosts a talent show tomorrow at 7. Contact 945-9699 if you’ve got something you’d like to show off.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!