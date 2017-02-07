Tuesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Tuesday, February 7th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like Don Giovanni at the Wheeler Opera House at 5:30.

Nutrionist Kylee Schuler talks about Where to Start to Heal Your Heart today from 4 to 5 at Natural Grocers in Glenwood.

Fifteen percent of all meal sales today from 11 AM to 11 PM at Chili's in the Meadows in West Glenwood will benefit Colorado Animal Rescue.

The Basalt Library is busy today with several free events. Paws to Read at 3:30, Girls Who Code at 3:30, Chix with Stix at 5, and a concert called The Sound of Strings featuring the Altius String Quartet at 5:30.

Mozart’s Don Giovanni Live from the Met screens at the Wheeler in Aspen at 5:30.

It’s Game Night at Marble Distillery from 6 to 9.

Garfield County Commissioners join the New Castle Town Council at 6 PM for a joint meeting at the New Castle Community Center. New Castle’s regular council meeting starts at 7.

Lora LeFhae presents the Art of Feminine Presence at Third Street Center at 6:30.

Looking ahead…

Wednesday at 7 at Hallam Lake, Potbelly Perspectives presents former Olympian and X Games champion, ESPY award winter, and ACES trustee Gretchen Bleilerfor stories from a recent trip to India.

The next KDNK DJ training is coming up Thursday February 16th at 5:15 here at the station and our next board meeting is Monday February 20th at 5:30.

And Carbondale Mountain Fair is calling for art vendors. The deadline to apply is February 28th. More info at carbondale arts dot com slash mountain fair.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!