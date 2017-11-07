Tuesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Tuesday, November 7, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like Runnin’ Down a Dream, a film about Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, showing at Belly Up Aspen, follow the headline...

Aspen Art Museum hosts Story Art at Carbondale Library at 4.

Pitkin Library hosts Lego Club at 4.

An new exhibition opens at Anderson Ranch Arts Center at 5.

The Basalt Library Yarn Group teaches knitting lace at 5.

Aspen Noise Singing Group meets at the Aspen Chapel at 5:30.

Mindful Life begins a foundations course, integrating attention, wisdom, values, and an open heart, at the Third Street Center at 6.

New Castle town council meets at 7.

Let’s Just Dance meets at The Third Street Center at 7.

Victoria & Abdul shows at The Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

Runnin’ Down a Dream, a film about Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, shows at Belly Up Aspen at 7:30.

The Elk Range Bluegrass Band plays at Stubbies in Basalt at 9.

Looking ahead…

Youth Zone presents at Carbondale’s Rotary Club meeting at the Firehouse at 7am tomorrow.

And Firefighters from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Unit recruit at Glenwood Springs Community Center tomorrow from 3 to 7.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!