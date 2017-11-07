Tuesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Tuesday, November 7, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club. Rotary: Service above self. For today's events, like Runnin’ Down a Dream, a film about Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, showing at Belly Up Aspen, follow the headline...

  • Aspen Art Museum hosts Story Art at Carbondale Library at 4.

  • Pitkin Library hosts Lego Club at 4.

  • An new exhibition opens at Anderson Ranch Arts Center at 5.

  • The Basalt Library Yarn Group teaches knitting lace at 5.

  • Aspen Noise Singing Group meets at the Aspen Chapel at 5:30.

  • Mindful Life begins a foundations course, integrating attention, wisdom, values, and an open heart, at the Third Street Center at 6.

  • New Castle town council meets at 7.

  • Let’s Just Dance meets at The Third Street Center at 7.

  • Victoria & Abdul shows at The Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

  • Runnin’ Down a Dream, a film about Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, shows at Belly Up Aspen at 7:30.

  • The Elk Range Bluegrass Band plays at Stubbies in Basalt at 9.

Looking ahead…

  • Youth Zone presents at Carbondale’s Rotary Club meeting at the Firehouse at 7am tomorrow.

  • And Firefighters from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Unit recruit at Glenwood Springs Community Center tomorrow from 3 to 7.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!

