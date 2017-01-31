Tuesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Tuesday, January 31st, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like Tony Furtado performing at Steve's Guitars in Carbondale tonight at 8:30.
-
The Colorado Ag Water Alliance hosts a Water Future workshop today from 10AM to 2PM at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.
-
Smokin Joe Kelly plays Shlomo’s Deli in Aspen starting at 3:30.
-
At 4 the Basalt Library offers after school drop-in fun with robots you can make out of play dough.
-
New Belgium Ranger Station in Snowmass Village hosts Tuesday Trivia with Cory at 5:30.
-
The Aspen Weekly Writers Group meets at the Red Brick in Aspen at 7.
-
Carbondale’s Crystal Theatre screens the musical La La Land at 7:30.
-
Slide guitar and banjo player Tony Furtado returns to Steve’s Guitars in Carbondale at 8:30.
-
And Whitewater Ramble perform originals and Jerry Garcia covers at Belly Up Aspen at 10.
Looking ahead…
-
Tomorrow, Wednesday February 1st, KDNK’s partner organization, the nonprofit Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program takes over Carbondale Beer Works starting at 7 for Bingo Night to benefit youth radio. More info at azyep.org.
-
Thursday night February 2nd the Crystal Theatre screens Groundhog Day at 7:30 to benefit the Sopris Sun. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets will be available at the door.
-
Friday, here at KDNK on 2nd Street, we’ll host a meet-and-greet with new Station Manager Gavin Dahl, from 4 to 6, featuring live music and refreshments. Stop by and kick off First Friday with us.
