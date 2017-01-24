Tuesday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service Above Self. Click headline for calendar events.

Today and every Tuesday at 2pm, the Glenwood Springs Workforce Center offers free job seeker workshops in Glenwood and Rifle.

At 3:30 in Aspen, Smokin Joe Kelly plays Shlomo’s Deli.

Today, and every 2nd and 4th Tuesday, the Glenwood library invites children and teens for an hour of art making, starting at 4pm.

Roaring Fork School District's community meetings this week focus on changes to Wednesday afternoon extended learning and summer school programs. The meetings run from 5:30 to 7pm in Carbondale today, Glenwood Springs on Wednesday and Basalt on Thursday.

New Belgium Ranger Station in Snowmass Village hosts Tuesday Trivia at 5:30.

Marble Distilling welcomes Celtic band Crowlin Ferlies at 6.

ACES hosts a special event at 6 at Rock Bottom Ranch in Basalt. Ranch director Jason Smith demonstrates how to butcher a pig.

Carbondale’s Board of Trustees meets tonight at 6:30 at Town Hall. The agenda includes public interviews of all the applicants for the open Trustee seat.

Aspen Weekly Writers Group meets at The Red Brick in Aspen at 7.

Also at 7, Aspen Institute kicks off the Great Decisions Series, every Tuesday through March 14th.

The Crystal Theatre screens Loving , written and directed by Jeff Nichols, at 7:30.

And K Seas Wing House in Glenwood offers karaoke with Sandman starting at 9.

Looking ahead…

And mark your calendar for Wednesday February 1st as KDNK’s partner organization, the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program, takes over Carbondale Beer Works for Bingo Night to benefit youth radio. More info at A Z Y E P dot org.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun.