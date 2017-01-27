Shorter Winters in the Alps + Standing Rock Update

By 1 hour ago

On today's local newscast, Bente Birkeland reports that after a lengthy hearing, the proposal to create a religious freedom exemption bill in Colorado was defeated. Then Gavin Dahl interviews environmental reporter Bob Berwyn about his reporting on the impact of climate change in the Alps and his essay, Dear Skiers. Plus, Amy Hadden Marsh gets an update from Linda Black Elk, spokesperson for the Standing Rock water protectors. The Dakota Access Pipeline EIS is available on the Federal Register here.

Tags: 
Local Newscast
Standing Rock
Bob Berwyn
Climate Change
Water

