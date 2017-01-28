Saturday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service Above Self. Click on headline to view calendar events.

The X Games continue all weekend. Music interludes include Anderson Paak and the Freeloaders at the GEICO music stage at 4:30 today, the Chainsmokers at 9:30 and G-Eazy Sunday at 3:30 PM.

The Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts hosts a community Paint Day today from 1 - 3 to get ready for the annual 6 X 6 exhibit in February.

Wildflower Farm in Edwards hosts a Fairy Garden Workshop from 1 - 2:30 to create our perfect fairy worlds, using a fun selection of recycled containers, miniature plants, stones and fairy accessories. You can call 970.926.5504 to reserve your spot

Marchers from last Saturday’s protests in Carbondale, Denver, and DC meet today from 2 to 4 at the Third Street Center to talk about what’s next. Everyone is welcome.

The Basalt High School Tennis Team holds a fundraiser from 6 to 10 at Two Rivers Cafe with gaming including Black Jack, Craps and Texas Hold Em. Tickets available at 927-4693.

Blue Heron Productions presents the Bluegrass Music Mini-Fest at the Glenwood Vaudeville Review Glenwood Springs, featuring Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie Spears, the Defiance String Band, and Stray Grass. Doors open at 6:30. Show starts at 7:30.

La La Land screens at the Crystal at 7:30.

TRTC presents The Last Romance at the Snowmass Chapel tonight at 7:30.

The Mountain Westies and More present Dance Party 2017 at the Masonic Lodge in Glenwood Springs, beginning at 6:30 for all social dancers on the Western Slope.