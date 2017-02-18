Saturday Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by Mt. Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita. Rotary: Service Above Self. Click here for more info.

Vertical Blue, Autism Awareness Day at Aspen Highlands features a full day of festivities , beginning at 9 this morning. Then Light it Up Blue Aspen turns the Belly Up Aspen blue for a fundraiser tonight, beginning at 7.

Scavenger Industries presents 24 hours of live music beginning at 11 AM today at the 13 Moons Heart Barn in Carbondale, 6334 Hwy 133. Jam leaders will switch off every 2 hours. A full schedule is here.

The Carbondale Library hosts Meet the Author with Illene Pevec at 3, featuring her new book Growing a Life.

Saddle up for the 4th Annual Family Hoedown from 3 - 7 at Cozy Point Ranch. This family event is a benefit for Aspen Community School and Carbondale Community School.

Damian Smith and Terry Bannon play Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

The Wheeler presents Vocalosity: The Aca-Perfect Concert Experience at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are here.

The Crystal Theater screens Lion at 7:30 tonight and 5 PM Sunday. Manchester by the Sea returns today at 4:45.

Tom Ressel plays the Marble Distillery tonight from 8 to 10.

Looking ahead...

The 5th annual Ski for the Pass, Independence Pass, that is, kicks off at 10 Sunday morning with a 7 KM classic cross country ski tour/race. Registration is available at the Ute Mountaineer in Aspen until 4 Saturday or at the start of the event. More information is here.

KDNK's next board meeting is Monday, February 20th at 5:30 PM. Everyone is welcome.