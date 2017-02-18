Saturday Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by Mt. Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita. Rotary: Service Above Self. Click here for more info.
- Vertical Blue, Autism Awareness Day at Aspen Highlands features a full day of festivities , beginning at 9 this morning. Then Light it Up Blue Aspen turns the Belly Up Aspen blue for a fundraiser tonight, beginning at 7.
- Scavenger Industries presents 24 hours of live music beginning at 11 AM today at the 13 Moons Heart Barn in Carbondale, 6334 Hwy 133. Jam leaders will switch off every 2 hours. A full schedule is here.
- The Carbondale Library hosts Meet the Author with Illene Pevec at 3, featuring her new book Growing a Life.
- Saddle up for the 4th Annual Family Hoedown from 3 - 7 at Cozy Point Ranch. This family event is a benefit for Aspen Community School and Carbondale Community School.
- Damian Smith and Terry Bannon play Heather’s in Basalt at 7.
- The Wheeler presents Vocalosity: The Aca-Perfect Concert Experience at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are here.
- The Crystal Theater screens Lion at 7:30 tonight and 5 PM Sunday. Manchester by the Sea returns today at 4:45.
- Tom Ressel plays the Marble Distillery tonight from 8 to 10.
Looking ahead...
- The 5th annual Ski for the Pass, Independence Pass, that is, kicks off at 10 Sunday morning with a 7 KM classic cross country ski tour/race. Registration is available at the Ute Mountaineer in Aspen until 4 Saturday or at the start of the event. More information is here.
KDNK's next board meeting is Monday, February 20th at 5:30 PM. Everyone is welcome.