Sandra Lopez, Prisoner to a Broken Immigration System By Raleigh Burleigh • 47 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:55 A resident of the Roaring Fork Valley has taken sanctuary in Carbondale and fights to remain with her children by avoiding deportation. KDNK’s Raleigh Burleigh has this report. Sandra with her daughter, Arielle. Credit Raleigh Burleigh Tags: Local NewscastImmigrationSandra LopezICETwo Rivers Unitarian UniversalistsanctuaryCarbondaleAttorney Jennifer SmithTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.