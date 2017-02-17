Related Program: Express Yourself Sam Bush By Luke Nestler • 2 hours ago Related Program: Express Yourself TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 25:25 One of the mandolin masters of our time plays two shows next week in our area, one at the BellyUp in Aspen and one at the Ute Theatre in Rifle. KDNK's Bob Schultz caught up with Sam to talk about his new CD, Storyman, on Sugar Hill Records. Credit Taking Off Tags: Artist InterviewsBellyUp AspenSugar Hill RecordsSam BushMountain Groove ProductionsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.