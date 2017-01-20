Paula Casper on Women's March + Tavia Teitler on Rampage Diversity Coverage + Lunafest

By 15 minutes ago

On today's local newscast, hear from organizer Paula Casper from New Castle about the busloads of Roaring Fork valley residents headed to Denver from Glenwood on Saturday to participate in the women's march. KDNK news director Gavin Dahl speaks to Tavia Teitler from the Rampage student newspaper at Roaring Fork High School about her feature on diversity and racial bias for this week’s news brief. As Bente Birkeland reports, Colorado’s new select committee on energy held its first hearing Thursday. Plus, Gavin spoke to Sarah Buckley from Advocate SafeHouse about the film screening they’re hosting Saturday at 5 and 7:30 at Hotel Colorado in Glenwood called Luna Fest.

Tavia Teitler talks Rampage coverage of implicit bias
Credit Gavin Dahl

Tags: 
Local Newscast

Related Content

Organizer Maura Masters on Women's March in Cdale Saturday

By Jan 19, 2017
CDOT

On today's local newscast KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh speaks to one of the organizers of this Saturday's Women's March in Carbondale, Maura Masters, from Alice Magazine. Eric Galatas reports on  Clean Air Moms Action's opposition to Trump's EPA pick, Scott Pruitt, as well as Interior Pick Ryan Zinke. Plus, CDOT moved the rockfall on Highway 133 near McClure Pass yesterday. There is another solidarity march and ski in Aspen on Saturday. And Carbondale Public Works has set this Friday as the drop-off deadline for Christmas trees.

8 Trustee Applicants + RFSD's Angie Davlyn on Safe Haven + Sen. Bennet Responds to Critics

By Jan 17, 2017
Sen. Michael Bennet

On today's local newscast, we learn the names of all 8 applicants for the open trustee position at the Town of Carbondale: Jim Breasted, Beth Broome, Michael Durant, Sarah Johnson, Rebecca Moller, Doc Philip, Erica Sparhawk and April Spaulding. News intern Raleigh Burleigh sits down with Angie Davyln, senior project manager for Roaring Fork School District, to learn more about the safe haven resolution supporting immigrant families. She can be reached via email at adavlyn@gmail.com. Gavin Dahl shares a statement from US Senator Michael Bennet's office responding to critics of his no vote on a resolution encouraging importation of cheaper drugs from Canada. And Eric Galatas reports that President Obama is calling on public lands agencies to be more inclusive, and has designated three new national monuments while expanding two others.

GarCo Doesn't Recognize MLK Day + Gas Prices + Capitol Conversation

By Jan 16, 2017

On today's local newscast, we learn that while Pitkin County, Aspen, Eagle County and Basalt are closed in honor of Martin Luther King Day, Garfield County is not. One correction from the broadcast, Town of Carbondale is also open today. Then, Amy Hadden Marsh speaks to a Gas Buddy analyst about why winter and summer gas prices fluctuate so much. Bente Birkeland sits down with other Capitol reporters to discuss the first week of the new legislative session. Eric Galatas looks at a new report that places nurses on the front lines of fighting climate change. And Carbondale and Aspen plan to get in on the big day of protest this coming Saturday.