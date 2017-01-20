Paula Casper on Women's March + Tavia Teitler on Rampage Diversity Coverage + Lunafest

On today's local newscast, hear from organizer Paula Casper from New Castle about the busloads of Roaring Fork valley residents headed to Denver from Glenwood on Saturday to participate in the women's march. KDNK news director Gavin Dahl speaks to Tavia Teitler from the Rampage student newspaper at Roaring Fork High School about her feature on diversity and racial bias for this week’s news brief. As Bente Birkeland reports, Colorado’s new select committee on energy held its first hearing Thursday. Plus, Gavin spoke to Sarah Buckley from Advocate SafeHouse about the film screening they’re hosting Saturday at 5 and 7:30 at Hotel Colorado in Glenwood called Luna Fest.