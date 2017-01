On today's newscast, hear from retiring Carbondale Parks & Recreation Director Jeff Jackel and his successor Eric Brendlinger. Then, Will Roush from Wilderness Workshop explains a new bill introduced in the US Senate that would gut the Antiquities Act. Plus, Bente Birkeland reports from the Capitol on the first day of the state legislature. KDNK's local newscast airs weekdays at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.