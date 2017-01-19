Organizer Maura Masters on Women's March in Cdale Saturday

On today's local newscast KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh speaks to one of the organizers of this Saturday's Women's March in Carbondale, Maura Masters, from Alice Magazine. Eric Galatas reports on Clean Air Moms Action's opposition to Trump's EPA pick, Scott Pruitt, as well as Interior Pick Ryan Zinke. Plus, CDOT moved the rockfall on Highway 133 near McClure Pass yesterday. There is another solidarity march and ski in Aspen on Saturday. And Carbondale Public Works has set this Friday as the drop-off deadline for Christmas trees.