One Colorado Sets LGBTQ Policy Agenda + Update from Local Immigration Attorney

By 1 hour ago

On today's local newscast Gavin Dahl speaks to One Colorado executive director Daniel Ramos about the LGBTQ advocacy group's legislative agenda and their event, We Are One Colorado, at the Red Brick Art Center in Aspen on Friday evening. Plus, Raleigh Burleigh gets an update from local immigration attorney Erin Richards as part of his ongoing series on immigrant rights in the valley. Garfield County Planning & Zoning Commission delayed a public hearing related to a proposed injection well in Battlement Mesa that was scheduled for last night. As Eric Galatas reports, advocates for public schools are promising to fight new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose lack of relevant experience caused VP Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm her. And Bente Birkeland reports that the Colorado legislature has determined its transportation priorities.

Credit Daniel Ramos

Tags: 
Local Newscast
LGBT
One Colorado
Daniel Ramos
Immigration
Erin Richards
Energy
Education
Transportation

Related Content

Local Newscast: Democrats Take Control of State Board of Ed

By Nov 25, 2016

KDNK's local newscast airs weekdays at 6:41 and 7:41 AM.

1-on-1 with RFSD Superintendent Rob Stein

By Sep 15, 2016
Kelsy Been

KDNK news director Gavin Dahl speaks to Roaring Fork School District superintendent Dr. Rob Stein about education funding, the digital divide, affordable housing, school lunches, and why equity is important at the new school coming to Glenwood Springs.  

Earthquakes & Injection Wells + LGBTQ Harassment

By Feb 6, 2017

On today's local newscast, Bente Birkeland speaks t o statehouse reporters about a few of the 200+ bills already introduced during the 2017 legislature. Amy Hadden Marsh reports on the Garfield County Energy Advisory Board meeting last week looking at earthquakes and injection wells in fracking country. Eric Galatas reports that a new survey shows 85% of LGBTQ students in Colorado middle schools and high schools experience harassment.  And GarCo's Community Development staff recommended the Planning Commission deny Ursa Resources' request to change Battlement Mesa zoning rules.