One Colorado Sets LGBTQ Policy Agenda + Update from Local Immigration Attorney

On today's local newscast Gavin Dahl speaks to One Colorado executive director Daniel Ramos about the LGBTQ advocacy group's legislative agenda and their event, We Are One Colorado, at the Red Brick Art Center in Aspen on Friday evening. Plus, Raleigh Burleigh gets an update from local immigration attorney Erin Richards as part of his ongoing series on immigrant rights in the valley. Garfield County Planning & Zoning Commission delayed a public hearing related to a proposed injection well in Battlement Mesa that was scheduled for last night. As Eric Galatas reports, advocates for public schools are promising to fight new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose lack of relevant experience caused VP Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm her. And Bente Birkeland reports that the Colorado legislature has determined its transportation priorities.