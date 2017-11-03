Related Program: Express Yourself Music Meeting 5 and Caitlin Doughty By Luke Nestler • 3 hours ago Related Program: Express Yourself TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 54:23 Cody, Gavin and Luke discuss Lukas Nelson, Willie Watson and El Javi. And America's Doyenne of Death, Caitlin Doughty, discusses here new book From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World in Search of a Good Death. Tags: Caitlin DoughtyW.W. NortonLukas Nelson & Promise of the RealWillie WatsonEl JaviTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.