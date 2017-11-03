Related Program: 
Express Yourself

Music Meeting 5 and Caitlin Doughty

3 hours ago

Cody, Gavin and Luke discuss Lukas Nelson, Willie Watson and El Javi. And America's Doyenne of Death, Caitlin Doughty, discusses here new book From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World in Search of a Good Death.

Tags: 
Caitlin Doughty
W.W. Norton
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Willie Watson
El Javi