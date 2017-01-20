Related Program: 
Express Yourself

Music, Family, Wingtip Galoshes and Seth Walker

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Express Yourself

New Orleanian Seth Walker has an assured new release featuring his family called Gotta Get Back. Luke spoke to him on Express Yourself. They decided Seth needs some wingtip galoshes and that music can cure what ails ya.

Tags: 
Seth Walker
Express Yourself
Royal Potato Family Records
Steve's Guitars
Artist Interviews