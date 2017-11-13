Monday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Monday, November 13, underwritten by Sopris Liquor and Wine, at the corner of 133 and Main in Carbondale. Sopris Liquor and Wine carries local and imported spirits, beer, and wine. For today's events, like partner dancing at The Launchpad, follow the headline...

Minecrafters meet at the Glenwood Library at 5.

TACAW actors present Austen as a book and a sceenplay to live piano music at Basalt Library at 5.

Drop-in figure drawing at the Third Street Center is at 6:30.

La Leche League discusses breastfeeding at Lake County Library at 6:30.

Roaring Fork Insight guides meditation at True Nature at 7.

Silt trustees meet at 7.

The Roaring Fork HAMS meet at Glenwood Canyon Brewpub at 7.

Lucky screens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

And 2-Steppers dance at The Launchpad at 7:30.

Looking ahead…

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra plays at the Third Street Center on Tuesday at 5:30.

Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry shows at the Crystal Theatre on Thursday at 7:30.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!