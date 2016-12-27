Local Newscast: Governor Talks 2017 Session + Big Thompson Flood Recovery

KDNK's Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.

Governor John Hickenlooper is entering his second to last legislative session as governor. He discussed the upcoming legislative session with capitol reporter Bente Birkeland.

Three years ago, flood waters rushed down the Big Thompson River through Estes Park and eastward to Loveland destroying stretches of the river channel and roads. Roads are being repaired and the ecosystem is slowly recovering. As part of Connecting the Drops, our statewide water series, Maeve Conran reports on how that recovery is crucial for the economy of local communities.

The move to one particular renewable source of energy has had negative impacts on wildlife popular with outdoor sportsmen. Eric Galatas reports. The City of Glenwood Springs offers Christmas tree recycling to residents, which helps keep organic material out of the landfill. Real Christmas trees can be dropped off to the leaf collection site near the Airport. Directional signs to the drop-off site have been installed along Midland Ave. Trees must be free of ornaments, wire, lights and tinsel. Glenwood will expand the recycling facilities for newspapers, magazines, office paper, cardboard, glass and aluminum at the South Canyon Landfill starting March 1st. The final day of operations for the recycle center on School Street will be Saturday, February 25th and then the bins will be relocated to South Canyon. Last year voters approved the City of Glenwood trading the property near Glenwood Springs Elementary with the school district for land in the Confluence area near downtown.



Roaring Fork School District plans to delay the start of the 2017 school year by two weeks to minimize the impacts from the Grand Avenue Bridge closure and construction on facilities throughout the district. RFSD wants public input and has launched a new survey to gather feedback. Meanwhile the district also needs to know who plans to attend which school in the fall. They will be launching universal early enrollment in January that asks every family to determine where their children will be attending school next fall. This process will allow the district to budget and hire staff, purchase furnishings and materials, and set up classrooms ahead of time, rather than waiting to see what happens in August. You can find the proposed calendar and survey at rfsd.k12.co.us.