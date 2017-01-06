Local News: Report Says Southern Utes Threatened BIA Whistleblower

The KDNK Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 and again at 5:35 PM.
- The US Office of Special Counsel says the Southern Ute Tribe threatened retaliation against a Bureau of Indian Affairs employee who claimed the tribe avoided environmental regulations for new oil and gas leases. For this week’s News Brief, KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh talks to Jonathan Romeo (ro-MAY-oh), environmental reporter for the Durango Herald, about the case. Click here to read Romeo's article.
- Children as young as 4 or 5 recognize signals of bias among adults, according to new research from the University of Washington. This suggests that even unconscious mannerisms can filter down to kids.
- Pipeline construction in Battlement Mesa begins this week after Garfield County Commissioners discussed the pipeline’s transition to new ownership Tuesday, reports the Post Independent. The county issued a pipeline development permit in October for Ursa but Summit Midstream has taken over. Commissioners Tuesday wanted to make sure all rules and regulations that were agreed upon with Ursa, carryover to Midstream. The board also wanted to see Midstream operations and mitigation plans, a new re-vegetation bond to replace the one provided by Ursa, and Midstream’s emergency response and emergency action plans. Summit Midstream will begin the bore of the pipeline this week and the welding and stringing of the pipe over the next several weeks. The company expects to be working on pipeline construction for “D” pad before spring.