Friday Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by Sopris Liquor and Wine at the corner of 133 and Main in Carbondale. Sopris Liquor and Wine carries local and imported spirits, beer, and wine. Click on the headline to find events like Lucky, opening tonight at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale.

The Emma Schoolhouse Christmas Bazaar runs from 8 to 4 today and tomorrow.

Painters Stage performs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 5.

Basalt Library hosts a theater and classical music performance about Clara, muse to Schumann and Brahms, at 5:30.

The annual Conservation Districts dinner is at the Grand River Conference Center in Rifle at 6.

Chris Banks and Mark Johnson play Heather’s at 7.

Lucky opens at the Crystal at 7:30.

CRMS presents Little Women at 7:30.

Lake County High School hosts the Alpine Orchestra playing Mostly Mozart at 7:30.

Whiskey Autumn plays The Temporary at Willits at 8.

Whitewater Ramble plays Belly Up Aspen at 10.

Looking ahead…

The Ute Indian Museum in Montrose teaches the Story of the Codetalkers Saturday at 10AM.

Wilde’s Green Hour in Leadville hosts a Veteran’s Day Dinner Saturday at 5.

Whiskerman plays Steve’s Guitars Saturday at 8:30.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!