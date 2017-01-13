Related Program: 
Fort Defiance, Consensual Improv, Pearl & Wood on Express Yourself

The Nashville Americana duo, Fort Defiance, before their Sunday gig at Marble Distillery. Consensual Improv before their Saturday night show at Thunder River Theatre, and local trio Pearl & Wood before their Steve's Guitars gig tonight.

