Express Yourself

Fort Defiance, Consensual Improv, Pearl & Wood on Express Yourself

By Luke Nestler • 11 minutes ago

Listen Listening... / 55:28

The Nashville Americana duo, Fort Defiance, before their Sunday gig at Marble Distillery. Consensual Improv before their Saturday night show at Thunder River Theatre, and local trio Pearl & Wood before their Steve's Guitars gig tonight.

Tags: Pearl & Wood, Fort Defiance Band