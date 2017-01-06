First Friday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service above self.

It’s Skier Appreciation Day at Sunlight Mountain Resort and that means discounted lift tickets all day, prizes and more. Dress in your retro ‘60s and ‘70s best and win a season pass. All proceeds go to the United Way.

First Friday brings winter fun to Carbondale tonight, including Family Skate Night at the town skating rink at 4th and Main from 5:30 to 8, replete with hot chocolate and hot dogs and marshmallows for roasting. The Community Center rents skates until 9 PM.

hot dogs and marshmallows for roasting. The Community Center rents skates until 9 PM. The Ullr Nights Snowshoe Tour at Elk Camp Meadows at the Snowmass Ski Area begins at 6:00.

The Carbondale Clay Center holds a reception for ceramic artists Frank McGuirk and Fumiko Nagai from 6 - 8 PM.

Manchester by the Sea screens at the Crystal at 7:30.

screens at the Crystal at 7:30. Multi-Instrumentalist Brad Manosevitz plays the Glenwood Springs Brew Garden at 8:30.

The Currys & Friends plus Wes Engstrom play Steve’s Guitars.

Every Friday, its karaoke at Chapman’s Pub in New Castle, beginning at 8:30.

Looking ahead

The Warren Miller film Here, There, and Everywhere screens at the Wheeler in Aspen at 7:30 PM Saturday.

Model auditions for the Green is the New Black fashion show are from 5 – 7 pm Sunday at the Launchpad.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will hold a public open house about the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process from 5 - 7 PM Thursday January 12th at the Church at Redstone and 5 - 7 PM Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Carbondale Town Hall.

