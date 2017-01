On today's local newscast, Erica Sparhawk talks with KDNK's Gavin Dahl about joining Carbondale's Board of Trustees. Eric Galatas reports on a new "religious freedom" bill at the legislature that would allow businesses and individuals to pick and choose which laws to obey. Amy Hadden Marsh collects comments from Roaring Fork Valley women who rode the bus to March on Denver. And Bente Birkeland reports on another new bill at the legislature that would lead to more guns on school campuses.