Community Calendar for December 22nd

Here's your community calendar for Thursday, December 22nd. Click the headline to view listings.

Aspen Film’s 25th Annual Academy Screenings are in full swing. More info at aspenfilm.org.

The Deck the Walls Holiday Show continues at R2 Gallery at the Launchpad from 9am to 6.

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies offers Winter Explorers day camps for kids ages 6 to 12 at Hallam Lake during school break from 9:30AM to 3:30PM. Info at aspennature.org.

Basalt Library hosts fireside holiday storytime at 4:30.

Smokin Joe and Zoe play Limelight Lounge in Aspen at 4:30.

The Carbondale Creative District and Carbondale Arts will reveal photos of local artisans taken by Shawn O’Connor from 5 to 8 at Roaring Fork Beer Company with DJ Kid Knowledge spinning vinyl on the 1s and 2s.

Author Katherine Sherbrooke signs her new book Fill The Sky at Explore Booksellers at 5:30.

At 6 Challenge Aspen presents the Disco 4 Disabilities fundraiser at Bootsy Bellows in Aspen, with music by Derek Foreal and DJ Danimal. Disco attire encouraged, can you dig it?

Marble Distilling hosts Open Mic Night at 7.

Haden Gregg and Hap Harriman play Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

JAS Cafe presents Jamie Davis with the James Horowitz Trio performing Nat King Cole’s Christmas hits at Aspen Cooking School at 7.

The Crystal Theatre in Carbondale screens the critically-acclaimed film Moonlight at 7:30.