Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program

Youth DJ Talks with KDNK's Eldest DJ, Art Ackerman

By azyep • Dec 20, 2016

Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program DJ Kaysha Clark talks with KDNK's eldest DJ, "Ancient Art" Ackerman about his experience being a DJ, his passion for swing music, and his life in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Tags: AZYEP