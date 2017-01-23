Women's March in Denver + Recycling in Glenwood + RFSD Community Meetings

On today's local newscast, Gavin Dahl speaks to facilitator Debbie Wilde about Roaring Fork School District's community meetings this week on changes to Wednesday afternoon extended learning and  summer school programs. The meetings run from 5:30 to 7pm in Carbondale on Tuesday, Glenwood Springs on Wednesday and Basalt on Thursday. Then, Amy Hadden Marsh reports on last Thursday's Glenwood Springs City Council meeting decision on moving the municipal recycling center to the South Canyon landfill west of town. Plus, Bente Birkeland reports from Denver on the demonstration in solidarity with millions of marchers around the country. We will bring you more audio of marches in Carbondale, Denver and DC this week.

Local Newscast

Organizer Maura Masters on Women's March in Cdale Saturday

By Jan 19, 2017
On today's local newscast KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh speaks to one of the organizers of this Saturday's Women's March in Carbondale, Maura Masters, from Alice Magazine. Eric Galatas reports on  Clean Air Moms Action's opposition to Trump's EPA pick, Scott Pruitt, as well as Interior Pick Ryan Zinke. Plus, CDOT moved the rockfall on Highway 133 near McClure Pass yesterday. There is another solidarity march and ski in Aspen on Saturday. And Carbondale Public Works has set this Friday as the drop-off deadline for Christmas trees.

Paula Casper on Women's March + Tavia Teitler on Rampage Diversity Coverage + Lunafest

By Jan 20, 2017
On today's local newscast, hear from organizer Paula Casper from New Castle about the busloads of Roaring Fork valley residents headed to Denver from Glenwood on Saturday to participate in the women's march. KDNK news director Gavin Dahl speaks to Tavia Teitler from the Rampage student newspaper at Roaring Fork High School about her feature on diversity and racial bias for this week’s news brief. As Bente Birkeland reports, Colorado’s new select committee on energy held its first hearing Thursday. Plus, Gavin spoke to Sarah Buckley from Advocate SafeHouse about the film screening they’re hosting Saturday at 5 and 7:30 at Hotel Colorado in Glenwood called Luna Fest.

8 Trustee Applicants + RFSD's Angie Davlyn on Safe Haven + Sen. Bennet Responds to Critics

By Jan 17, 2017
On today's local newscast, we learn the names of all 8 applicants for the open trustee position at the Town of Carbondale: Jim Breasted, Beth Broome, Michael Durant, Sarah Johnson, Rebecca Moller, Doc Philip, Erica Sparhawk and April Spaulding. News intern Raleigh Burleigh sits down with Angie Davyln, senior project manager for Roaring Fork School District, to learn more about the safe haven resolution supporting immigrant families. She can be reached via email at adavlyn@gmail.com. Gavin Dahl shares a statement from US Senator Michael Bennet's office responding to critics of his no vote on a resolution encouraging importation of cheaper drugs from Canada. And Eric Galatas reports that President Obama is calling on public lands agencies to be more inclusive, and has designated three new national monuments while expanding two others.