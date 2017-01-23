Women's March in Denver + Recycling in Glenwood + RFSD Community Meetings

On today's local newscast, Gavin Dahl speaks to facilitator Debbie Wilde about Roaring Fork School District's community meetings this week on changes to Wednesday afternoon extended learning and summer school programs. The meetings run from 5:30 to 7pm in Carbondale on Tuesday, Glenwood Springs on Wednesday and Basalt on Thursday. Then, Amy Hadden Marsh reports on last Thursday's Glenwood Springs City Council meeting decision on moving the municipal recycling center to the South Canyon landfill west of town. Plus, Bente Birkeland reports from Denver on the demonstration in solidarity with millions of marchers around the country. We will bring you more audio of marches in Carbondale, Denver and DC this week.