Wednesday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Rotary: Service Above Self.

The Basalt Library presents iPad and iPhone Basics at 1 this afternoon and the Emerging Writers Workshop at 5:30.

at 1 this afternoon and the at 5:30. The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education meets tonight at 5:30 at Basalt Elementary.

Roaring Fork High School students, who are headed to the Big Apple next month for the 2017 National High School Model United Nations, host a community meeting at 5:30 at the high school library to outline the trip and their fundraising needs. Tune in to Valley Voices on KDNK Thursday at 4:30 for a conversation with the students.

Sarah McCaffrey presents the Public Response to Fire Management: Conventional Wisdom vs. Reality tonight at 5:30 at the Third Street Center.

tonight at 5:30 at the Third Street Center. Erik Wardell presents Adventure is Relative: A Photographer Redefines His 'Comfort Zone' in the Indian Subcontient at 7 at ACES at Hallam Lake in Aspen

at 7 at ACES at Hallam Lake in Aspen It's Trivia Night at the Marble Distillery from 7 – 9.

The 2017 Aspen Laugh Fest continues at 7:30 with Whitney Cummings at the Wheeler. You can find tickets here.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org.

Get out there and have some fun!