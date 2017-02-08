Wednesday Community Calendar

Here’s the KDNK Community Calendar for Wednesday, February 8th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service Above Self. Click the headline to view listings like Leah Song performing at the Missouri Heights Schoolhouse at 8.
The Pitkin County Commissioners meet today at noon.
The Aspen Business Luncheon presents “The Agony of the Feet” with Joe Kistner today from 12:30 to 2 at the Mountain Chalet. You can bring 2 pairs of your favorite shoes to be tested. The first 9 participants win a book.
The Basalt Library hosts the Emerging Writers Workshop at 5:30.
A community support group for men living with HIV meets tonight at 5:30 at the Basalt Community United Methodist Church, 167 Holland Hills Rd.
Aspen Center for Physics resumes winter lectures at 5:30 at the Wheeler in Aspen with Rana Ahdikari on gravitational waves.
The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education meets at 5:30 at Carbondale Community School. Agenda items include a presentation by the Valley Marijuana Council.
The Garfield County Planning Commission meets in the county building in Glenwood Springs at 6 to discuss Ursa Resources application for rezoning Battlement Mesa to accommodate an injection well.
Carbondale’s Parks and Rec Commission meets at 7 at Town Hall.
Suzzanne Paris plays Heather’s in Basalt at 7.
Also at 7, Potbelly Perspectives at ACES at Hallam Lake presents former Olympian, X Games champion, and ACES trustee Gretchen Bleiler for stories from a recent trip to India.
The Church of the Nifty Blue Chrysler presents Leah Song and David Brown of Rising Appalachia tonight at 8 at the Missouri Heights Schoolhouse.
And Justice Snow’s hosts live music with Bootleg Sunshine at 9.
Looking ahead…
Ursa Operating Company holds the first of two community update meetings tomorrow at 6 pm at the Grand Valley Firehouse, 0124 Stone Quarry Road in Battlement Mesa.
The next KDNK DJ training is coming up Thursday February 16th at 5:15 here at the station. Our next board meeting is Monday February 20th at 5:30.
And Carbondale Mountain Fair is calling for art vendors. The deadline to apply is February 28th. More info at carbondalearts.com/mountainfair.
You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!