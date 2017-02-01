Wednesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Wednesday, February 1st, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like Aspen Film screening the documentary Miss Sharon Jones! at the Isis tonight.

Mid-Valley Green Drinks, a casual meet-up of people interested in sustainability, gathers from 5:30 to 7pm at the Energy Resource Center in Carbondale’s Third Street Center, co-hosted by CORE, CLEER and Solar Rollers.

Basalt Library hosts an Emerging Writers Workshop at 5:30.

Macrobiotics: Theory & Practice with Fred Pulver takes place at the Colorado Mountain College Lappala Center in Carbondale at 5:30.

Wilderness Workshop presents Naturalist Nights featuring Lynn Wickersham of the San Juan Institute for Cultural & Natural Resources at Fort Lewis College on The Second Colorado Breeding Bird Atlas at 5:30 in the Calaway Room at Third Street Center.

A community support group for HIV positive men in the valley meets from 5:30 to 7 at Basalt Community United Methodist Church, 167 Holland Hills Road in Basalt.

Basalt Library welcomes all readers to the Book Review Club at 6. Share what you’re reading.

KDNK’s partner organization, the nonprofit Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program takes over Carbondale Beer Works starting at 7 for Bingo Night to benefit youth radio.

ACES Hallam Lake presents “14er Peak Perspectives: Three Generations of Hiking the 14ers” a talk by local teacher Julie Wille at 7.

At 7:30, Aspen Film presents the documentary Miss Sharon Jones! at the Isis Theatre in Aspen.

And at 10, Belly Up Aspen hosts Eldren, awarded best up-and-coming rock artist by Westword.

Looking ahead…

Tomorrow the Town of Carbondale will recognize Recreation Director Jeff Jackel for his 15 years of service and many accomplishments at a retirement party at Town Hall from 4 to 6.

Thursday night, the Crystal Theatre screens Groundhog Day at 7:30 to benefit the Sopris Sun. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets will be available at the door.

Friday, here at KDNK on 2nd Street, we’ll host a meet-and-greet with new Station Manager Gavin Dahl, from 4 to 6. Stop by and kick off First Friday with us.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org.