Wednesday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Wednesday, January 25th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like photographer Jesse Hoffman speaking at ACES Hallam Lake at 7.

St. Mary’s Medical Center hosts a blood drive at the Carbondale Rec Center from 11:30 to 2:30. No need to fast but you must be 18 or have your parents’ permission. Driver's licenses required.

At 4, nutritionist Kylee Schuler speaks about “OMEGAs, Oh My!” at Natural Grocers in Glenwood.

Basalt Library hosts foreign film night at 5:15 with a screening of Academy Award winner Tsotsi.

Wilderness Workshop presents Jeff Lukas of the Western Water Assessment at this week’s Naturalist Night at the Third Street Center from 5:30 to 6:30. The CU Boulder prof will discuss how human-caused climate change has already affected the West and the Roaring Fork Valley.

From 5:30 to 7:30, Rifle library hosts 20 Youth Leaders from Get Outdoors Colorado presenting their research into opportunities and barriers to kids getting outdoors in New Castle, Rifle, Parachute and Battlement Mesa. Community partners will attend and the public is welcome.

The Roaring Fork School District’s Board of Education holds a regular meeting at 1405 Grand Avenue in Glenwood at 5:30.

Meanwhile, RFSD's community meetings this week focus on changes to Wednesday afternoon extended learning and summer school programs. Meetings run from 5:30 to 7pm at Glenwood High School in the library today and at Basalt High School library tomorrow.

Smokin Joe and Zoe play Sage Bar in Snowmass Village at 6.

At 7, ACES at Hallam Lake hosts Jesse Hoffman on “The Process: A Passion for Visual Media from Aspen to Antarctica” as part of the Potbelly Perspectives series.

Suzzanne Paris plays Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

At 7:30 the Crystal Theatre screens the film Loving, written and directed by Jeff Nichols.

Venture Still play Justice Snow’s in Aspen at 9.