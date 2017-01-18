Wednesday Community Calendar

HOST INTRO: Here’s your community calendar for Wednesday, January 18th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like Dr. John Marzluff's Naturalist Nights talk on birds at 3rd Street Center.

English in Action helps adults learn English and feel more included in the community. Volunteer tutor orientation training takes place today at 4:15 at Basalt Library

At 5:30, Aspen Center for Physics features a lecture by Markus Greiner of Harvard University on “Atomic Legos: Building and Investigating Quantum Matter One Atom at a Time.”

Wilderness Workshop and ACES present Naturalist Night at Third Street Center in Carbondale at 5:30. Dr. John Marzluff speaks about birds in suburbia.

Drop in at the Basalt Library for device help from 5:30 to 6:45, first-come, first-served.

Smokin Joe and Zoe play Sage Bar in Snowmass Village at 6.

At 6:30, The “Becoming Us” Parents Program hosts a childbirth workshop at The Orchard Gathering Place in Carbondale.

Fly fishing guide Sarah Barclay gives a talk called Fly Fishing from the Edge: Wilderness Adventures in Russia at ACES Hallam Lake at 7.

Josefina Mendez, Mark Johnson and Tim Fox play Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

Marble Distilling hosts Trivia Night from 7 to 9.

Manchester by the Sea screens at the Crystal at 7:30.

Mindfulness Facilitator Lisa Goddard leads meditation and yoga at The Launchpad at 7:30.

Vid Weatherwax plays Justice Snow’s in Aspen at 9.