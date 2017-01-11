Wednesday Community Calendar

KDNK’s Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service Above Self.

Roaring Fork School District’s Board of Education meets at Basalt Elementary School at 5:30.

Aspen Center for Physics hosts Brandeis University professor Dr. Jeff Gelles at the Wheeler Opera House at 5:30 on “Molecular Computers at the Center of Living Cells.”

Naturalist Nights, organized by Wilderness Workshop, continue today at 5:30 at Third Street Center and tomorrow at ACES Hallam Lake at 7 featuring paleontologist Stephanie Lukowski on Beyond Mastodons and Mammoths: The Latest Scientific Understanding from the Snowmass Ice Age Discovery.

It’s Wine Wednesday with sommelier Ericka Briscoe at the St. Regis at 5:30.

Smokin’ Joe and Zoe play Sage Bar in Snowmass Village at 6.

Suzzanne Paris plays Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

Local landscape architect Suzanne Jackson talks about her recreational landscape work in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest at ACES Hallam Lake at 7.

The public is invited to Symphony in the Valley’s rehearsal at Glenwood Springs High School tonight at 7.

Riviera Supper Club features live piano music for dinner starting at 7.

Lisa Goddard leads mindfulness, meditation and yoga at The Launchpad at 7:30.

At 7:30 DJ Naka G presents “A History of DJing: From Vinyl to the Laptop” at Limelight Hotel.

Nappy Roots plays Belly Up Aspen with Sublog opening at 9:30.

Looking ahead…

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails holds public open houses about the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process tomorrow January 12th from 5 to 7 at the Church at Redstone and next Wednesday, January 18th from 5 to 7, at Carbondale Town Hall.

And a reminder that Friday the 13th is the last day to submit an application for the vacant Carbondale Board of Trustees seat. More info at 963-3140 or by clicking here.

