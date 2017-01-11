Wednesday Community Calendar

KDNK’s Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service Above Self.
- Roaring Fork School District’s Board of Education meets at Basalt Elementary School at 5:30.
- Aspen Center for Physics hosts Brandeis University professor Dr. Jeff Gelles at the Wheeler Opera House at 5:30 on “Molecular Computers at the Center of Living Cells.”
- Naturalist Nights, organized by Wilderness Workshop, continue today at 5:30 at Third Street Center and tomorrow at ACES Hallam Lake at 7 featuring paleontologist Stephanie Lukowski on Beyond Mastodons and Mammoths: The Latest Scientific Understanding from the Snowmass Ice Age Discovery.
- It’s Wine Wednesday with sommelier Ericka Briscoe at the St. Regis at 5:30.
- Smokin’ Joe and Zoe play Sage Bar in Snowmass Village at 6.
- Suzzanne Paris plays Heather’s in Basalt at 7.
- Local landscape architect Suzanne Jackson talks about her recreational landscape work in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest at ACES Hallam Lake at 7.
- The public is invited to Symphony in the Valley’s rehearsal at Glenwood Springs High School tonight at 7.
- Riviera Supper Club features live piano music for dinner starting at 7.
- Lisa Goddard leads mindfulness, meditation and yoga at The Launchpad at 7:30.
- At 7:30 DJ Naka G presents “A History of DJing: From Vinyl to the Laptop” at Limelight Hotel.
- Nappy Roots plays Belly Up Aspen with Sublog opening at 9:30.
Looking ahead…
- Pitkin County Open Space and Trails holds public open houses about the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process tomorrow January 12th from 5 to 7 at the Church at Redstone and next Wednesday, January 18th from 5 to 7, at Carbondale Town Hall.
- And a reminder that Friday the 13th is the last day to submit an application for the vacant Carbondale Board of Trustees seat. More info at 963-3140 or by clicking here.
