Wednesday Community Calendar

The Aspen Center for Physics presents The Mathematics of Paper with Randall Kamien at 5:30 tonight. More info is at aspenphys dot org.

ACES Naturalist Nights in Carbondale begin tonight with Mimicking Nature: Engineering for the Environment at the Third Street Center at 5:30.

A community support group for men who are HIV-positive meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 5:30-7:00pm at the Basalt Community United Methodist Church, 167 Holland Hills Rd. More information is at 970-456-6722.The group is free.

You can join weekly Dharma Talks at the Third Street Center in Carbondale at 5:30 or the Wednesday night Bible study at the First Presbyterian Church in Glenwood at 6:30.

The Basalt Library hosts the Book Review Club from 6 to 7.

Linnea Carver shares her Peace Corps experiences in Namibia at ACES’ Potbelly Perspectives at Hallam Lake in Aspen at 7.

You can learn how to detoxify your internal organs with an Introduction to Chi Nei Tsang at the Third Street Center tonight from 7 – 9.

It's Bingo Night at the Eagles' Club at 312 7th Street in Glenwood, beginning at 7.