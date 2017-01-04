Wednesday Community Calendar

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service above self. Click headline for calendar events.
The Aspen Center for Physics presents The Mathematics of Paper with Randall Kamien at 5:30 tonight. More info is at aspenphys dot org.
ACES Naturalist Nights in Carbondale begin tonight with Mimicking Nature: Engineering for the Environment at the Third Street Center at 5:30.
A community support group for men who are HIV-positive meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 5:30-7:00pm at the Basalt Community United Methodist Church, 167 Holland Hills Rd. More information is at 970-456-6722.The group is free.
You can join weekly Dharma Talks at the Third Street Center in Carbondale at 5:30 or the Wednesday night Bible study at the First Presbyterian Church in Glenwood at 6:30.
The Basalt Library hosts the Book Review Club from 6 to 7.
Linnea Carver shares her Peace Corps experiences in Namibia at ACES’ Potbelly Perspectives at Hallam Lake in Aspen at 7.
You can learn how to detoxify your internal organs with an Introduction to Chi Nei Tsang at the Third Street Center tonight from 7 – 9.
It's Bingo Night at the Eagles' Club at 312 7th Street in Glenwood, beginning at 7.
Manchester by the Sea screens at the Crystal at 7:30.
Looking ahead…
The Glenwood Springs City Council meets Thursday, January 5th at 6PM at City Hall.
Pastor Mustard's Unusually Fabulous House Concerts presents the Big Bad Leslies, Thursday at 8 PM at the Missouri Heights Schoolhouse. Tickets are available at the door or at house of mustard dot com.
You can add your event to KDNK's community calendar here or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org.